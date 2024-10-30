ICAI CA Inter toppers: AIR 1 goes to Parami Umesh Parekh; Tanya Gupta, Vidhi Jain 2nd and 3rd

Three women candidates have topped the September edition of the Chartered Accountancy Intermediate examination, the result of which was announced earlier today, October 30. ICAI CA result: Three girls top chartered accountancy intermediate examination(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Mumbai’s Parami Umesh Parekh has topped the exam with 848 marks (80.67 per cent). Tanya Gupta from Chennai is the second national topper with 459 or 76.50 per cent marks, and Vidhi Jain from New Delhi has secured the third all-India rank (441 marks, 73.50 per cent).

Results of ICAI’s CA Foundation and Intermediate course exams can be checked at icai.nic.in.

ICAI’s Dheeraj Khandelwal called it a historic moment to celebrate. In a post on X, he wrote: This time, all three top rankers are women. It’s a powerful sign of how the profession is shifting. Currently, women make up about 30% of ICAI’s membership, a number that’s expected to grow to 50% in the next five years. The progress has been remarkable: in 2008, there were only about 8,000 female members. By 2018, that number had soared to 80,000, and today, it has surpassed 125,000.

Khandelwal added that beyond numbers, the trend reflects that accountancy is becoming a top carer choice for women.

“It’s a sign of greater opportunities, changing perceptions, and a future where women are leading with expertise and dedication.”

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter September results in numbers

A total of 1,39,646 candidates registered for the Intermediate exam. As many as 69,227 candidates took the exam in group 1, of whom 10,505 or 15.17 per cent passed.

In group 2, 50,760 candidates appeared for the test and 8,117 or 15.99 per cent passed.

A total of 23,482 candidates appeared for the exam in both groups. Of them, 1,330 or 5.66 per cent passed.

The institute said 78,209 candidates applied for the Foundation exam and 70,437 of them – 37,774 male and 32,663 female – took the exam. A total of 13,858 candidates – 7732 male and 6126 female – candidates have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 19.67 per cent.