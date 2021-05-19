ICSI CSEET Result 2021 to release tomorrow, official notice here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the date and time for ICSI CSEET Result 2021. The CS Executive Entrance Test result will be announced on May 20, 2021, at 3 pm. The result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The result of the examination that was conducted on May 8 and May 10, 2021, at various centers across the country will be announced on the same date. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

As per the official notice, the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of ICSI on isci.edu.

• Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will appear on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.