India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Gramik Dak Sevak results awaited at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: India Post will likely announce the India Post GDS Merit List 2024 soon. When released, the first merit list will be available on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Along with the merit list, the organization will release the cut off marks and other details. ...Read More

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

Shortlisted applicants will have to submit an undertaking in the format annexed as Annexure-IX, regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for physical verification. The dates for the same will be available on the registered mobile number via SMS.

This recruitment drive will fill 44228 Gramik Dak Sevak posts in the organisation across 23 postal circles nationwide. The registration process was conducted from July 15 to August 5, 2024 and the correction window was opened on August 6 and closed on August 8, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, direct link and more.