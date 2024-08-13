India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Gramik Dak Sevak results awaited at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: India Post will likely announce the India Post GDS Merit List 2024 soon. When released, the first merit list will be available on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Along with the merit list, the organization will release the cut off marks and other details. ...Read More
The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.
Shortlisted applicants will have to submit an undertaking in the format annexed as Annexure-IX, regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for physical verification. The dates for the same will be available on the registered mobile number via SMS.
This recruitment drive will fill 44228 Gramik Dak Sevak posts in the organisation across 23 postal circles nationwide. The registration process was conducted from July 15 to August 5, 2024 and the correction window was opened on August 6 and closed on August 8, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, direct link and more.
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Supplementary lists to be out
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: The supplementary lists of shortlisted candidates will also be released. Shortlisted candidates in supplementary lists will have to undergo the same process for verification of documents/pre-engagement formalities as discussed in the foregoing paragraphs.
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: What after physical verification is concluded?
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Upon successful verification by the EA the candidate will be required to undergo the pre-engagement formalities for joining within a period of 30 days from the date reporting to the EA, which, inter-alia, include prescribed basic training of 3 days, arrangement of accommodation etc.
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Physical verification in two stages
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to two-stage physical verification of the original documents, firstly by the Verifying Authority chosen by the applicant at the time of filling up the application. This will be further subject to second stage verification by the Engaging Authority.
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Documents to be carried to physical verification
Marks sheet
Identity proof
Caste certificate
PWD certificate
EWS Certificate
Transgender certificate
Date of Birth Proof
Medical certificate issued by a Medical officer of any Government
Hospital/Government Dispensaries/Government Primary Health Centre etc. (Compulsory)
Certificate issued by the Competent Authority in respect of knowledge of tribal/local dialects in case of engagement in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Results to be available via SMS, email
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Upon declaration of the results, the shortlisted candidates will be informed of the result and dates of physical verification etc, through SMS on their registered mobile number as well as through email on the registered email addresses
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Incase of a tie while preparing merit list
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: While preparing the merit list in case of tie among the applicants, the same would be decided on the basis of following priority order: -
"DOB (Older in age), ST trans-woman, ST female, SC transwoman, SC female, OBC trans-woman, OBC female, EWS transwoman, EWS female, UR trans-woman, UR female, ST trans-male, ST Male, SC trans-male, SC Male, OBC trans-male, OBC male, EWS transmale, EWS male, UR trans-male, UR male.
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: About applicants having class 10 marksheet
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: For applicants where Secondary School Examination of 10th standard mark sheet contains the marks as mentioned in each subject or marks and Grade/Points both, their total marks will be worked out by taking into account the 'marks obtained'. In case any applicant applies with grades/points instead of marks, his/her application will be liable for cancellation. However, if for any particular subject (s) only grades are mentioned in the mark sheet then for that subject (s) grades can be mentioned and the same need not to be converted to the marks by the candidates.
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: Salary scale
BPM: Rs.12,000-Rs.29,380/-
ABPM/Dak Sevaks: Rs.10,000-Rs.24,470/-
India Post GDS Merit List 2024 Live: How to check first merit list?
Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Click on India Post GDS Merit List 2024 link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names or roll numbers.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
