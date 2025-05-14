KEAM Result 2025 declared at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to download here

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala declared KEAM Result 2025 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Candidates who took the examination can now check and download their results on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM Result 2025 has been declared at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check their scores via the direct link given here.

Candidate can download their results by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD KEAM RESULTS 2025

Prior to this, the final answer key was released on the official website, along with the examination response of the candidates in the KEAM 2025 Engineering, Pharmacy Computer Based (CBT) Entrance Examination is also available on candidate portal.

The official notification said, “In order to compensate for the deleted questions, the raw scores obtained for the remaining questions of each examination for each subject have been multiplied by the respective correction factor to obtain the individual scores for the respective sessions.”

The KEAM 2025 was conducted in Computer Test (CBT) mode from April 23 to April 29, 2025. The examination was held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days for the Engineering course.

Also read: APRJC Result 2025 declared, direct link to check check AP Residential Junior Colleges entrance test results

For the pharmacy course, Session 1 was held from 11.30 am to 1 pm, Session II was held from 3.30 pm to 5 pm, and on the last date, the exam was held from 10 am to 11.30 am.

Also read: PSEB Class 12 Results 2025: Girls outnumber boys, Science stream has highest pass percentage, check details

KEAM Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their results

1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download KEAM Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4.Check the result and download the page.

5. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

Also read: UP education officer praises son's 60% marks, urges parents not to pressure their wards

Candidates can get in touch on the following helpline numbers in case of any assistance required.

Helpline number: 0471 – 2332120, 2338487, 2525300

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CEE Kerala.