Kerala Plus One Result 2025 released, here's how to check at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Directorate of General Education, Kerala released the results of Kerala Plus One Exams 2025 on Monday, June 2, 2025. Candidates who took the examination can check and download their the results through the official website of Kerala Examination Results Portal at results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Plus One Result 2025 has been released, The steps to download scores at results.hse.kerala.gov.in is given here. (HT File)

Candidates can check their scores by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Kerala Plus One Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

1. Visit the official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the Kerala Plus One Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download your Kerala Plus One Result 2025.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

After downloading the score card, check for the following details:

Name of the candidate Subject-wise marks Total marks Qualifying status

Apart from the Plus One results, the first-year results for the vocational higher secondary examination has also been declared.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of Kerala Examination Results.