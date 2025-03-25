Madras University June UG, PG, Diploma, Certificate Result to be out tomorrow, details here

The Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras, in an official notification, informed that the results for the June UG/PG Degree & Diploma/Certificate courses Examination results will be published on the official website. " The Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras, June UG/PG Degree & Diploma/Certificate courses Examination results will be published on 26-03-2025 from 6 pm(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

" The Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras, June UG/PG Degree & Diploma/Certificate courses Examination results will be published on 26-03-2025 from 6 pm onwards, mentioned the official notice.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at ideunom.ac.in.

Students who have appeared for the exam can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results:

Steps to check results:

Visit the official website at ideunom.ac.in

Look out for the link to check June UG/PG Degree & Diploma/Certificate courses Examination results on the main page and click it

A new page appears where candidates can submit their login credentials

Check your result and save the page

Download the page for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

