Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MAHATET 2024 result announced at mahatet.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 01, 2025 10:26 AM IST

Candidates who appeared for paper 1 and paper 2 of MAHATET 2024 can check their results by visiting the official website.

The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune has announced the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) result 2024 at mahatet.in.

MAHATET 2024 result announced at mahatet.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
MAHATET 2024 result announced at mahatet.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who appeared for paper 1 and paper 2 of MAHATET 2024 can check their results by visiting the official website.

Paper 1 of MAHATET is for aspiring teachers for classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 is for classes 6 to 8 teachers.

The result is interim meaning candidates have the scope to register objections against it. They are allowed to register objections between February 1 and 6.

“Candidates who appeared for Paper I and Paper II can check their result on the website from 4.00 PM on 31.01.2025. If there is a mark verification or any error/objection against the result of this examination, it can be registered online from the login of the candidates on the website http://mahatet.in from 01.02.2025 to 06.02.2025. Applications received through other means will not be considered,” the result notification read.

“Candidates whose result has been reserved should send their statement to mahatet24.msce@gmail.com by 06.02.2025. Please note that representations received after 06.02.2025 will not be considered,” it added.

How to check MAHATET 2024 result

  1. Go to the official website for the Maharashtra TET result, mahatet.in
  2. Log in to your account.
  3. Check and download the result.

For further updates about the MAHATET result, candidates can visit the official website.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On