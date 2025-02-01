MAHATET 2024 result announced at mahatet.in, details here

The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune has announced the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) result 2024 at mahatet.in. MAHATET 2024 result announced at mahatet.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who appeared for paper 1 and paper 2 of MAHATET 2024 can check their results by visiting the official website.

Paper 1 of MAHATET is for aspiring teachers for classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 is for classes 6 to 8 teachers.

The result is interim meaning candidates have the scope to register objections against it. They are allowed to register objections between February 1 and 6.

“Candidates who appeared for Paper I and Paper II can check their result on the website from 4.00 PM on 31.01.2025. If there is a mark verification or any error/objection against the result of this examination, it can be registered online from the login of the candidates on the website http://mahatet.in from 01.02.2025 to 06.02.2025. Applications received through other means will not be considered,” the result notification read.

“Candidates whose result has been reserved should send their statement to mahatet24.msce@gmail.com by 06.02.2025. Please note that representations received after 06.02.2025 will not be considered,” it added.

How to check MAHATET 2024 result

Go to the official website for the Maharashtra TET result, mahatet.in Log in to your account. Check and download the result.

For further updates about the MAHATET result, candidates can visit the official website.