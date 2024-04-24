MP Board Exams Results 2024: Anushka Agarwal tops class 10, Jayant Yadav tops class 12 arts exam

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the results of the Class 10 and 12 exams today. Students can check the scores on the official websites at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in for their scores. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) officials held a press conference to announce class 10 and class 12 board exam results. (HT file)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) officials held a press conference to announce class 10 and class 12 board exam results. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the results.

Students who want to check their results need to visit either of the websites and enter credentials such as their roll number and application number to check the results.

MP Board Exams Results 2024 Live Updates

Anushka Agarwal of Gyan Jyoti English Medium HS School, Mandla has topped the MP board 10th exam with 495/500 marks.

The following are the toppers in three streams of class 12: Jayant Yadav (Arts) secured 487/500, Angshika Mishra (Science) secured 493/500 and Mushkan Daagi (Commerce) secured 493/500.

The MP board 10th exam was held from February 5 to February 28, 2024. Over 9 lakh students appeared in the exams this year. The MP board 12th exam was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Over 6 lakh students took the exam this year.

How to check results:

Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Click on the result link on the home page

Log in with the required credentials

Check your result and download the page for future needs.

Candidates can also check their results on the HT Portal.