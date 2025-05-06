MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results declared at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, check details here

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has declared the MP Class 12 results 2025. Students who appeared in the Class 12 examinations can now check and download their results on the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. MP Board Class 12 results 2025 live updates MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results have been declared at mpresults.nic.in. (HT file/photo by Sunil Ghosh)

To check the results, students will need to enter their details like roll number in the space provided on the official website.

The MP board 12th results were conducted from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board 12th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal.

They can click on the HT Portal link to check their results.

MP Board Class 12 Results 2025: How to check

Students can check the results by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of MP results at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Click on MP Board Result 2025 for Class 12 link available on the home page. Enter your details to login and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, students can check the official website of MPBSE.