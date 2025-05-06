Menu Explore
MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results declared at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2025 10:11 AM IST

MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results have been declared at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students can check details here.

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has declared the MP Class 12 results 2025. Students who appeared in the Class 12 examinations can now check and download their results on the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. MP Board Class 12 results 2025 live updates

MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results have been declared at mpresults.nic.in. (HT file/photo by Sunil Ghosh)
To check the results, students will need to enter their details like roll number in the space provided on the official website.

Also read: MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results today, know how to check scores on HT Portal

The MP board 12th results were conducted from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board 12th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal.

They can click on the HT Portal link to check their results.

Also read: MP Board Result 2025 on HT Portal: Check MPBSE 10th, 12th results here after 10 am

MP Board Class 12 Results 2025: How to check

Students can check the results by following the steps given below:

  1. Visit the official website of MP results at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
  2. Click on MP Board Result 2025 for Class 12 link available on the home page.
  3. Enter your details to login and submit.
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, students can check the official website of MPBSE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
