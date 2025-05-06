Menu Explore
MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results today, know how to check scores on HT Portal

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2025 09:29 AM IST

MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results will be out today. Know how to check scores on the HT Portal.

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will be declaring the MP Class 12 results 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, at 10 AM. Once released, students who appeared in the Class 12 examinations will be able to download their results on the official website at mpresults.nic.in. MP Board Class 12 results 2025 live updates

MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results will be out today, know how to check scores on HT Portal. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)
MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results will be out today, know how to check scores on HT Portal. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

The Madhya Pradesh Board 12th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal.

Students will be able to check their results using their roll numbers and dates of birth.

Also read: MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 10th, 12th results releasing today at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list, gender-wise performance and more will also likely be shared.

Also read: MP Board Result 2025 on May 6: Know websites to check MPBSE 10th & 12th results

This year, the MP board 12th results were conducted from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

MP Board Class 12 Results 2025: How to check on HT Portal

After the result announcement, students can follow these steps to check marks on the HT Portal:

  1. Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/madhya-board-mpbse-result
  2. Open the 12th results link
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit
  4. Check and download the result.
  5. Keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, students can check the official website of MPBSE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
Exam and College Guide
