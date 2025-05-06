MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results today, know how to check scores on HT Portal

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will be declaring the MP Class 12 results 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, at 10 AM. Once released, students who appeared in the Class 12 examinations will be able to download their results on the official website at mpresults.nic.in. MP Board Class 12 results 2025 live updates MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results will be out today, know how to check scores on HT Portal. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

The Madhya Pradesh Board 12th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal.

Students will be able to check their results using their roll numbers and dates of birth.

Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list, gender-wise performance and more will also likely be shared.

This year, the MP board 12th results were conducted from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

MP Board Class 12 Results 2025: How to check on HT Portal

After the result announcement, students can follow these steps to check marks on the HT Portal:

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/madhya-board-mpbse-result Open the 12th results link Enter your login credentials and submit Check and download the result. Keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, students can check the official website of MPBSE.