MSBTE Diploma result 2022: Winter results declared at msbte.org.in, direct link
MSBTE Winter 2022 diploma results: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education on Wednesday, February 22 declared the MSBTE Winter 2022 diploma results.
MSBTE DiplomaThe Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Wednesday, February 22 declared the MSBTE Winter 2022 diploma results.
“The MSBTE winter 2022 Diploma results are available on the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) at msbte.org.in. A soft copy of the student's course wise results sheet (Gazzette) will be made available in institute login. The institute should print the institute copy of the result sheet at their level. Original marksheet of the students will be intimated through a separate circular,” reads the notice issued with the results.
MSBTE Winter 2022 diploma results
MSBTE Winter 2022 diploma results: How to check
Follow these steps to check your results
Visit the official site of MSBTE at msbte.org.in
Click on MSBTE Winter 2022 diploma result link available
Enter the login details and click on show results
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MSBTE has also released the Winter 2022 Exam Photocopy & Reassessment schedule. Click here to check