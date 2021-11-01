NEET 2021 results declared at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link

NEET 2021 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 results on its official website at nta.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the NEET undergraduate exams 2021, can check their result on the official website for NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2021 exam was held on September 12 at various centres across the country.

Direct link to check NEET UG Result 2021

Steps to check NEET UG Result 2021

Visit the official website of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for NEET UG Result 2021

Enter your credentials on the login page

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your results and download it on your computer too

Keep a hard copy of the results for further use

NEET UG 2021 provisional answer keys were released on October 15 and candidates were given chance to raise objections against the keys. The final answer key has been released on Monday, November 1. (Check at bottom of story)

NEET (UG) results are applicable for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges approved by Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

