NEET UG 2024 Result declared at neet.ntaonline.in, here’s how to download scorecard

National Testing Agency, NTA has announced NEET UG 2024 Result on June 4, 2024. All those candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the scorecards through the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The NTA NEET UG results can also be checked at neet.ntaonline.in. NEET 2024 Result Live Updates NEET UG 2024 Result declared, here’s how to download scorecard

To check the scores, candidates will need application number and date of birth. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check the scorecards and download it by following the steps given below.

NEET UG 2024 Result: How to check scorecards

Visit the official website of exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Click on NEET UG Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year NEET UG entrance examination was conducted across the country and abroad on May 5, 2024. The exam was conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) – 2024 was held for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centers located in 557 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India.

The provisional answer key was released on May 29 and the objection window was closed on June 1, 2024. The final answer key was released on June 3, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.