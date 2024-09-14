NIOS Result 2024 for ODE announced at results.nios.ac.in, direct link here

NIOS Result 2024: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the results of the On Demand Examination (ODE) 2024. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on results.nios.ac.in. The direct link and other details are given below. NIOS Result 2024 for ODE announced at results.nios.ac.in (screenshot of the result page)

To check the NIOS ODE result 2024, students need to use their enrolment numbers and enter the security pin displayed on the login page.

The NIOS On Demand Examination for Senior and Senior Secondary classes was held from July 16 to 31. The result was declared on September 13.

NIOS ODE Result 2024: Direct link

The institute has also opened the window to re-check or re-evaluate on-demand examination results. For re-checking of Secondary and Senior Secondary ODE examination results, candidates need to pay a fee of ₹400 per subject. For re-evaluation of results, candidates need to pat ₹1,200 per subject. In addition to the fee, candidates will be charged an online processing fee of ₹50.

NIOS ODE Result 2024: Apply for re-checking, re-evaluation

How to check NIOS ODE result 2024

Go to the result portal of the institute at results.nios.ac.in Open the ‘check result’ link given under ‘On Demand Examination Result Secondary & Senior Secondary’ Provide the requested login details Submit and check the ODE result.

NIOS ODE for Secondary level are held for the following subjects – Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science & Technology, Social Science, Economics, Business Studies, Home Science, Psychology, Indian Culture & Heritage, Painting, Data Entry Operations, Accountancy, Bharatiya Darshan and Sanskrit Sahitya.

For the Senior Secondary level, the exam is held for Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Business Studies, Accountancy, Home Science, Psychology, Sociology, Painting, Environmental Science, Mass Communication, Data Entry Operation and Information to Law subjects.

The medium of question papers are English and Hindi but regional medium candidates have the option of answering the papers in respective regional languages.