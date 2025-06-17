NTA NCET Results 2025 released at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET, direct link to download scores here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the NCET results 2025. Candidates who appeared for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 can download the results from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NCET. NTA NCET Results 2025 has been released at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

Notably, the agency had conducted the NCET 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in two shifts across 155 cities in India. A total of 54470 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 44927 candidates appeared.

The exam was conducted in 13 languages, namely, English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates were given the opportunity to to view their responses and challenge the Provisional Answer Keys between May 20 and May, 22, 2025.

As per the NTA, a total of 191 challenges for 124 questions (across 19 subjects) were received and evaluated by expert panels.

Answer key for three questions were updated in the Final Answer Keys, which were used for result processing.

Notably, the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) is conducted for admission to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges by the national exam conducting body, NTA.

NCET 2025 Results: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the NCET Results 2025:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET. On the home page, click on the NCET 2025 Result link. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download the NCET 2025 Results.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.