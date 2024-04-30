 PSEB Class 12 Result 2024: Ekampreet Singh tops Punjab Board class 12th results - Hindustan Times
PSEB Class 12 Result 2024: Ekampreet Singh tops Punjab Board class 12th results

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2024 05:56 PM IST

PSEB released the class 12 exam results. Check details here.

The Punjab School Education Board released PSEB Class 12 Result 2024 today at a press conference conducted by the Board officials. Students who appeared in the examinations can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB released the class 12 exam results. Check details here.
PSEB released the class 12 exam results. Check details here.(HT file)

PSEB class 12 results LIVE updates

Along with the results, the PSEB officials also shared other details such as toppers, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, division-wise pass percentage, and other information.

This year, an overall pass percentage of 93.04% has been recorded in the PSEB Class 12 Board Exams. Of this, the overall pass percentage of girls is 95.74% and that of boys is 90.74%. Ekampreet Singh topped the PSEB class 12 results by scoring 500/500 marks.

Notably, the PSEB 12th examinations were conducted from February 13 to March 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, candidates can check their results with the below-mentioned steps:

· Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

· On the home page, click on PSEB Class 12 Result 2024 link available.

· On the login page, candidates will have to enter the required details.

· Click on submit and check your result.

· Download the page and print a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / PSEB Class 12 Result 2024: Ekampreet Singh tops Punjab Board class 12th results
