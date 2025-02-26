Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RRB ALP Result 2025 released for Thiruvananthapuram, Malda and Ranchi regions, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 26, 2025 06:20 PM IST

The RRB ALP results for Thiruvananthapuram, Malda and Ranchi regions are out on their regional websites.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) announced the RRB ALP Result 2025 on the regional official websites on February 26, 2025. RRB ALP Result 2025 Live Updates

Candidates from these regions can check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the test. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Candidates from these regions can check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the test. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The RRB ALP results for Thiruvananthapuram, Malda and Ranchi regions are out on their regional websites. Candidates from these regions who appeared in the first computer-based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 can check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the test.

About the exam:

The RRB ALP computer-based test for the candidates was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. Officials shared the provisional answer key on December 5, 2024, and the objection window was closed on December 10, 2024.

Direct Link to check Results for Thiruvananthapuram region

Direct Link to check Results for Malda region 

Direct Link to check Results for Ranchi region

Recruitment Details:

RRBs are conducting this recruitment test for 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies.

Selection Process:

The selection process comprises of five stages- CBT 1, CBT 2, Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), Medical Examination (ME).

Steps to check RRB ALP Result 2024

Visit the official RRB website.

On the home page, click on the RRB ALP CBT 1 (CEN 01/2024) result link.

Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1161 posts begins on March 5 at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On