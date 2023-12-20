close_game
RSMSSB release Jr Accountant, TRA 2023 results at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link

RSMSSB release Jr Accountant, TRA 2023 results at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 20, 2023 06:19 PM IST

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board releases results for Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant posts.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the results for the posts of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant today, December 20. Candidates can check the results on the official websites at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB releases results for Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant posts
RSMSSB releases results for Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant posts

The cut-off for Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant Joint Direct Recruitment 2023 was released on December 6, 2023.

Direct link to check list of qualified candidates

RSMSSB Jr Accountant, TRA posts results: How to check

To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Jr. Accountant & TRA 2023 : Roll no. List of Qualifying candidates for mains exam”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

