Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
SNAP Results 2024 released at snaptest.org, direct link to download scorecard here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 08, 2025 01:21 PM IST

SNAP Results 2024 has been released at snaptest.org. 

Symbiosis International University has declared the SNAP Results 2024 on Wednesday, January 8. Candidates who appeared for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test can download their scorecard from the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org.


SNAP Results 2024 has been released at snaptest.org. The direct link to download scorecard is given here.

To download the SNAP Scorecard 2024, candidates will need to enter their SNAP ID and Password.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD SNAP SCORECARD 2024

Notably, the SNAP entrance exam was conducted on December 8, 15, and 21. The question paper had questions from General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. A total of 60 questions will be asked, and the total mark is 60. There was negative marking for each wrong answer.

SNAP is an objective test. Each question has four responses, and the candidate are required to choose an appropriate one.

SNAP Scorecard 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the SNAP scorecard 2024:

  1. Visit the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the SNAP scorecard 2024.
  3. Enter your credentials (SNAP ID and Password) and submit.
  4. Your SNAP scorecard 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the scorecard and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
