Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link to check

SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link to check

exam results
Published on Nov 08, 2022 08:29 AM IST

SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link to check (ssc.nic.in)
SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link to check (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021. Candidate who have appeared for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 can check the results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The examination was conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021 in the computer based mode. The result of the Computer Based Examination was declared on March 25, 2022. The result of PET/ PST was released on August 12, 2022 and the detailed medical examination was conducted from September 12 to October 4, 2022.

SSC Constable GD Final Result 2022 Male candidates 

SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021 Female candidates 

SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021: How to check

Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC Constable GD Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out