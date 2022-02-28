SSC MTS 2020 paper 1 results likely today, here's how to check tier 1 scores

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare on Monday, February 28, the results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 (Paper 1) exam 2020. The SSC MTS Computer Based Examination 2020 was conducted from October 10 to November 2, 2021.

Candidates who have taken the examination can check the SSC MTS exam 2020 results from the official website of SSC after it is declared.

Steps to check the SSC MTS Paper 1 2020 results (after it is declared)

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the link for results in top navigation bar or key in your credentials in the login page (as required)

Either the results will be available in pdf pages or will be displayed on screen after login

Check your result and keep a soft copy and hard copy for future reference.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had in November released the tentative answer key of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 exam 2020 along with candidates response sheets.

<strong>Direct link </strong>to check SSC MTS results after they declared

Note: Visit the official website regularly for latest news and updates.