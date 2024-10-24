UPSC NDA & NA 1 Final Result 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check names here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC NDA & NA 1 Final Result 2024 on October 24, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for National Defence Academy And Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024 can check the final results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA & NA 1 Final Result 2024 out, direct link to check names here

A total of 641 candidates have been selected based on the results of the written test held by UPSC on April 21, 2024, followed by interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 153rd Course and Naval Academy for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Direct link to check UPSC NDA & NA 1 Final Result 2024

UPSC NDA & NA 1 Final Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA & NA 1 Final Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the roll numbers and names.

Check the details and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

General Knowledge Quiz: Improve your learning skills to score better in exams

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

The results of the Medical Examinations have not been considered in preparing these lists.

UPSC ESE 2025: Engineering Services examination postponed, check notice at upsc.gov.in

Through the exam, the commission will fill up 400 posts in the organization, out of which 208 vacancies are available in the Army, 42 posts are available in the Navy, 120 posts in the Air Force, and 30 vacancies in the Naval Academy are available. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.