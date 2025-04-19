Uttarakhand UK Board 12th result 2025 released: How to check Class 12 scores at ubse.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the Class 12 or intermediate results on Saturday, April 19. Students who took the exam can download the results by visiting the official website uk.gov.in. UK Board Results 2025 live updates Uttarakhand UK Board 12th result 2025 released: Know how to check Class 12 scores at ubse.uk.gov.in. (Representative image/HT/Santosh Kumar)

Alternatively, students can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results

How to check UK Board Class 12th Result

Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. Click on the link to check the Class 12th result 2025 available on the home page. Enter your credentials to login and click on submit.. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

The result was released via a press conference by the UBSE officials. Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other important information have also been shared during the press conference.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the UBSE Class 12 examinations from February 21 to March 11, 2025. More than 1 lakh students had appeared in the Class 12 exams this year held at around 1200 examination centres.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.