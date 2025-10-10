HT interview I Happiness brings success, not the other way around, says Prof Saamdu Chetri

Student anxiety and stress are rising sharply in India, with many young people feeling overwhelmed by academic pressure, competition, and the constant buzz of digital life. In an email interview with HT Digital, Prof Saamdu Chetri, Director of the Yogananda School of Spirituality and Happiness at Shoolini University, shares insights on the root causes of student anxiety, the role of mindfulness and yoga, and how educational institutions can nurture emotional well-being alongside academic growth. Prof Saamdu Chetri, Director of the Yogananda School of Spirituality and Happiness at Shoolini University, shares insights on the root causes of student anxiety, the role of mindfulness and yoga, and how educational institutions can nurture emotional well-being alongside academic growth. (Unsplash)

Student stress and anxiety levels are rising alarmingly in India. From your experience, what are the root causes of this growing mental health crisis? The core issue lies in disconnection — from oneself, others, and nature. Parents often push children to follow their expectations without understanding their individual capabilities. Our education system prioritises marks over wisdom, comparison over creativity, and competition over compassion. This, combined with lack of sleep, poor diet, inactivity, and minimal time in nature, makes students less resilient. As Matthieu Ricard, the happiest man on earth, says — be altruistic, stop comparing yourself, and practice happiness for at least 15 minutes daily.

How can students cultivate emotional balance and happiness amid academic pressure, competition, and digital distractions? Self-awareness is key. Students must learn to pause, breathe, and reflect — what I call the WAR method: Willingness to understand, Accept, and Realise. Creating mindful moments during daily activities — entering class, eating, walking — keeps the mind anchored in the present and helps reconnect with oneself.

What simple daily habits can help students stay centred and positive? Begin your day with reflection and a positive resolve like “I will stay calm today.” Exercise for at least 30 minutes, eat mindfully, and limit screen time. Before bed, write one thing that made you happy, one that didn’t, and one you’re grateful for. Such small rituals build emotional strength and gratitude.

What role do yoga and mindfulness play in managing anxiety and improving focus among young people? Yoga harmonises the mind, breath, and body, activating the parasympathetic system that calms anxiety. Mindful breathing balances emotions, while meditation rewires the brain, improving focus, compassion, and resilience. Harvard research in 2011 proved that meditation strengthens brain regions linked to calmness and clarity.

How can parents and teachers recognise early signs of mental distress—and respond with sensitivity rather than judgement? Changes in mood, irritability, withdrawal, or sleep issues are visible signs. Parents and teachers must listen deeply and respond with empathy — not advice or criticism. Language like “I feel you” or “We’ll find a solution together” shows presence and compassion. Homes and schools should be safe spaces for emotional expression.

India must treat ‘Right to Compute’ as essential as books and pencils, says Intel India region VP and MD What can educational institutions do to make emotional wellbeing as much a priority as academic achievement? The NEP 2020 envisions happiness in education. Institutions must integrate mindfulness, meditation, and value-based learning as core courses. They should create spaces for silence, counselling, and peer-support circles. The goal should be nurturing holistic human beings — not just employable ones.

You’ve introduced happiness programs globally. What best practices could Indian campuses adopt? Start every class with a minute of mindful silence. Train faculty in emotional literacy. Blend happiness courses into all disciplines. Encourage nature immersion, community service, and peer mentorship. Set up happiness labs to measure and promote well-being — when well-being becomes institutional, it becomes sustainable.

Many students equate success with marks and careers. How can they redefine success in a more fulfilling way? True success lies in living happily with peace, purpose, and compassion. A successful student should possess emotional intelligence, serve others, live harmoniously with nature, and realise their potential — marks are secondary to meaning.