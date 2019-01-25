Gov jobs: RRB, UPSC, SSC, IOCL major recruitment: Apply for vacancies this week

If you are looking for government jobs, you are at the right place. This article will tell you the major recruitments going on this week and their details. Watch out for the major vacancies here:

1. Railway Recruitment Board: RRB JE Recruitment 2019- Vacancy: 1, 847 Last date to apply- Jan 31

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the official notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) on its official websites. Only 10 days are left to apply for the 13, 847 vacancies . The last date to apply is January 31.

The recruitment process of RRB JE will involve two stages of exam: 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd stage CBT, and document verification/ medical examination as applicable. Selection will be as per merit, on the basis of CBTs.

Details here

2. Reserve Bank of India: RBI Junior Engineer Recruitment 2019- Vacancy: 24; Last date to apply- Jan 30

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the post of junior engineer civil and electrical branch in the bank. Candidates can apply online before January 30. The application window was opened on January 7, 2019.

There are a total of 15 posts for junior engineer civil and nine posts for junior engineer electrical.

Details here

3. National Defence Academy: UPSC NDA 2019: Posts- 392, Last date to apply February 4

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already issued a notification announcing date and procedure for applying for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2019 on its official website @ www.upsc.gov.in. The last to apply is February 4.

Approximately, 392 posts will be filled through this exam: 342 for the National Defence Academy (208 for the Indian Army, 92 for the Indian Air Force, 42 for the Indian Navy) and 50 posts for the Indian Naval Academy.

Details here

4. SSC Junior engineer: SSC JE Recruitment 2019, Notification to be issued on January 28

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notice of recruitment of SSC junior engineer (JE) examination 2019. SSC JE application form 2019 will be uploaded on January 28. The last date to apply is February 25, 2019. The detailed advertisement about the exam will be available soon.

Candidates between 18 to 32 years with engineering diploma/degree are eligible to apply for SSC JE 2019 exam.

Details here

5. Indian Oil: IOCL Recruitment 2019, Vacancy- 420; Last date to apply- Feb 10

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)has invited applications for 420 posts of technical, non-technical and technician trade apprentices under multiple trades for southern regions like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The online application begins today, January 18, 2019 and last date for the same is February 10, 2019.

Details here

6. State Bank of India: SBI Senior Executive Recruitment 2019, Vacancy- 15; Last date to apply- Feb 11

The application process started from January 22 and the last day to submit the application online is February 11, 2019. Candidates can apply for the senior executive posts online at sbi.co.in

There are a total of 15 posts that will be filled through the selection process. Based on the application process, candidates will be called for interview round based on which a merit list will be created after shortlisting the candidates.

Details here

7. CISF Head Constable: Vacancy- 429 ; Last date to apply- Feb 20

Application for head constable in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) started from January 21, 2019. There are 429 vacant posts of head constable through its official notification. The last date to apply is February 20, 2019.

Candidates can apply online through the official website at cisf.gov.in.

Details here

For more details of recruitments going on, click here

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 16:11 IST