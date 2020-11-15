e-paper
Government school students in Delhi to get lessons on responsible use of social media

Government school students in Delhi to get lessons on responsible use of social media

The month-long series of online sessions, which will be conducted for 1,040 schools, is scheduled to begin from November 23.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:14 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
The lessons are being conducted against the backdrop of increased usage of gadgets and exposure to social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lessons are being conducted against the backdrop of increased usage of gadgets and exposure to social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.(HT file )
         

From how much information to share online to how to deal with cyber threats, over seven lakh students in schools under the Delhi government, the city’s cantonment board and NDMC will soon get lessons on the “responsible use of social media”.

The month-long series of online sessions, which will be conducted for 1,040 schools, is scheduled to begin from November 23. The lessons are being conducted against the backdrop of increased usage of gadgets and exposure to social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Threat through the unknown and anonymous cyber world is a harsh reality nowadays. Ease of access and unmonitored reach has exposed the children to unscrupulous elements on the net,” Deputy Director of Education Mohinder Pal said. “The series on ‘Responsible use of Social Media’ will create awareness about the various kinds of threats on the internet and also ways to secure oneself from these threats. The children will also be sensitised about responsible use of social media,” he said.

Pal said students will also be mentored on how to be digitally smart As per the plan, a total of 52 sessions will be held online for addressing 7.3 lakh students from classes 9 to 12 of 13 districts (136 clusters) in Delhi.

When a nationwide lockdown was announced in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection, all teaching and learning activities had to be moved online to avoid disruption of learning. The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) had in May sent the detailed guidelines to schools defining the role of teachers as well as parents in promoting the safe, legal, and ethical use of the internet by students.

Allowing only authorised people to access computer labs, banning the use of USBs, blocking pop-ups and keeping a check on the appearance of new and unfamiliar icons on desktop were among the cybersecurity and safety guidelines issued to schools and parents by the NCERT.

