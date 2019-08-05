Haryana to recruit 400 Punjabi teachers

education

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the BJP government will soon recruit 400 Punjabi teachers in the state and will also build a grand museum his Kurukshetra to depict the history of Sikh gurus.

Khattar was speaking at a function organised ahead of the 550 Prakash Utsav of first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev here.

He also said the 9.75 acres land on which the historic Gurdwara Chilla Sahib is built in Sirsa, where Guru Nanak Dev had spent 40 days, will be transferred in the name of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee. A dharamshala will also be constructed in Sirsa district.

Khattar said the state government would provide all support and cooperation to the gurdwara for projects of public welfare.

The chief minister said Guru Nanak Dev always preached the message of love and brotherhood.

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala also spoke on the occasion.

Khattar and Barala, who were wearing turbans, also used Punjabi expressions in their speeches.

Khattar took a round of an exhibition depicting the life of Guru Nanak Dev. He also partook and distributed langar on the occasion.

