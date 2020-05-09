e-paper
HRD Minister to interact with teachers in his webinar on May 14 amid coronavirus crisis

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will conduct a webinar for teachers on May 14 from 12 noon onwards. Teachers can connect with the HRD minister through his Twitter handle or his Facebook page

May 09, 2020
Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will conduct a webinar for teachers on May 14 from 12 noon onwards. Teachers can connect with the HRD minister through his Twitter handle or his Facebook page.

The HRD Minister on Saturday tweeted to announce about this webinar.

Teachers can join the webinar and interact with the minister live using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive .

“I have always had a special place for teachers in my heart and hence I am very excited to announce my next webinar exclusively for teachers on 14th May at 12 noon. Looking forward to receiving your queries and suggestions.#EducationMinisterGoesLive,” he wrote in his tweet.

 

Earlier on May 5, the minister had conducted a webinar for students where he had addressed their queries.

He had also announced that the JEE main exams will be conducted from July 18 to 23 and JEE Advanced will be conducted on August 23 while the NEET UG exam will be conducted on July 26.

Moreover, he had also talked about the pending CBSE exams for class 10th and 12th.

The minister on Friday announced that the CBSE exams for class 10th for north east zone students and class 12th exam for all students will be conducted between July 1 and 15.

