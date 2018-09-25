IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims scores 2018 today, here’s how to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will on Tuesday release the scores of preliminary examination to recruit office assistants (Multipurpose) in participating regional rural banks (RRBs). The result of IBPS office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2018 was released September 14.

The online preliminary examination for office assistants (Multipurpose) was held on August 19 and August 25. The exam was of 45-minute duration, with two sections carrying 80 marks for 80 questions. There were 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of quantitative aptitude. The medium of exam was Hindi/English. To be successful, one needs to qualify in both the tests by securing a minimum cutoff marks as set by the IBPS.

Steps to check IBPS office assistant prelims scores 2018:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to view scores of online preliminary exam for CRP RRBs-VII office assistants

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration number and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Your scores will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam have qualified for the main. Candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

IBPS released the scores of Officer Scale 1 Prelims examination last week.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 15:24 IST