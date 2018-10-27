IBPS SO recruitment: 1599 specialist officer vacancies announced, apply from November 6

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a notification (CRP SPL-VIII) for the recruitment of approximately 1,599 Specialist Officers’ in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. Out of the 1,599 posts, 219 posts are for IT Officer (Scale-I), 853 are for Agricultural Field Officer (scale-I), 69 are for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I), 75 are for Law Officer (Scale-I), 81 are for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) and 302 posts are for Marketing Officer (Scale-I).

The notification can be viewed on official website of IBPS. The first stage or the online preliminary exam will be held on December 29 and 30, 2018.

Interested candidates would need to go through a selection process which includes a preliminary and main examination followed by an interview.

The online registration process will begin on November 6 and close on November 26, 2018. Candidate should read the notification carefully before applying and check eligibility conditions for different posts in detail.

He should be aged between 20 and 30 years (i.e. the person must not have been born earlier than 02.011.1988 and not later than 01.11.1998 – both dates inclusive).

IBPS SO recruitment: Important dates (tentative):

On-line registration including edit/modification of application by candidates 06.11.2017- 26.11.2018

Payment of application fees/intimation charges (online) 06.11.2018- 26.11.2018

Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary | December 2018

Online examination – Preliminary | 29.12.2018 and 30.12.2018

Result of online exam – preliminary | January 2019

Download of call letter for online exam – Main | January 2019

Online examination – Main | 27.01.2019

Declaration of result of online Main examination | February 2019

Download of call letters for interview | February 2019

Conduct of interview | February 2019

Provisional allotment | April 2019

The details about participating organisations, tentative schedule, eligibility criteria and much more can be found by clicking here.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 18:10 IST