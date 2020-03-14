e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Indian Army recruitment rallies postponed for a month amid coronavirus outbreak

Indian Army recruitment rallies postponed for a month amid coronavirus outbreak

The Indian Army has postponed all recruitment rallies by a month, and has asked its personnel to travel only for essential duties in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, army sources said on Friday.

education Updated: Mar 14, 2020 09:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
(HT File)
         

The Indian Army has postponed all recruitment rallies by a month, and has asked its personnel to travel only for essential duties in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, army sources said on Friday. The sources added that instructions have been issued to all concerned to accord adequate focus on health security and all ranks must take precautions to avoid infection.

“All recruitment rallies will be postponed by one month,” a source said.

Besides this, travel by personnel has also been restricted but only for essential duties. They are also advised to choose video-conference facilities instead of travel.

Command headquarters have also been instructed to establish adequate quarantine facilities at following locations to support plans of the government. Accordingly, quarantine facilities have been established at Manesar (300 beds), Jodhpur (1000), Jaisalmer (1000), Jhansi (1000), Binnaguri (300) and Gaya (300).

tags
top news
Yes Bank rescue plan comes into effect, withdrawal limit to end next week
Yes Bank rescue plan comes into effect, withdrawal limit to end next week
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
How short-term misanthropy works better than drugs amid an outbreak
How short-term misanthropy works better than drugs amid an outbreak
MBBS graduate, friends kill man over ice cream, arrested
MBBS graduate, friends kill man over ice cream, arrested
‘They took good care of us’: Evacuees discharged from ITBP camp
‘They took good care of us’: Evacuees discharged from ITBP camp
China talks science but floats conspiracy theory on coronavirus origin
China talks science but floats conspiracy theory on coronavirus origin
Unrest in Rajasthan Cong over choice of Rajya Sabha candidate
Unrest in Rajasthan Cong over choice of Rajya Sabha candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News