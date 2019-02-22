Indian Navy Admit Card for SSR, AA, MR exam: Here is how to download

Indian Navy has released the admit card for the online exam to recruit Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Matric Recruits (MR).

The SSR and AA examination will be held from February 25 to 28, 2019. A common examination will be conducted for SSR Aug 2019 and AA-146 batches. The MR Oct 2019 examination will be from February 23-25.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their Indian Navy sailor exam admit card from the official website of Indian Navy . They will have to login to download their admit card.

Candidates can check the date, time and place of the examination from the Sailor MR, SSR, AA Admit Card 2019.

The Exam is being conducted by the Indian Navy for filling 2500 posts of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), 500 vacancy for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and 400 posts of Matric Recruit (MR).

Candidates who clear the online examination will be called for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) after which medical examination will be conducted.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 15:35 IST