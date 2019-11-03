e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

International conference to promote Sanskrit language begins in Delhi on November 9

Thousands of students and scholars from 17 countries will attend the conference beginning here on November 9, he said.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Samskrita Bharati is a non-profit organisation with pan-India presence working to revive Sanskrit language. (Representational image)
Samskrita Bharati is a non-profit organisation with pan-India presence working to revive Sanskrit language. (Representational image)(Shutterstock)
         

The RSS-linked Samskrita Bharati will organise a three-day international conference to promote Sanskrit language, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan announced on Saturday.

Thousands of students and scholars from 17 countries will attend the conference beginning here on November 9, he said.

The first-of-its-kind global conference to promote Sanskrit language will be inaugurated by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Suresh Soni, he told a press conference.

Samskrita Bharati is a non-profit organisation with pan-India presence working to revive Sanskrit language.

tags
top news
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
Best time to invest in India: PM Modi’s pitch in Bangkok
Best time to invest in India: PM Modi’s pitch in Bangkok
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News