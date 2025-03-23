ISRO YUVIKA 2025: Are you a school student? Apply for this young scientist programme, registration ends today

ISRO YUVIKA 2025: The registration window for the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) YUVIKA, the special programme for school students, will end today, March 23. ISRO YUVIKA 2025: Registration for young scientist programme ends today (Unsplash/For representation )

Students/parents can apply for this special programme on the official website, jigyasa.iirs.gov.in.

Young Scientist Programme “YUva VIgyani KAryakram” or YUVIKA is ISRO's special programme to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to the younger students.

ISRO has started this programme to "catch them young". The programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career.

Students studying in Class 9 as on January, 1, 2025 in India are eligible to apply for this programme.

As per the schedule, the first selection list will be released on April 7. Selected candidates need to report at the respective ISRO centres by May 19 or the date intimated on the registered email addresses.

The programme will start on May 19 and end on May 30.

There is no registration fee for this programme.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the following parameters-

Marks obtained in Class 8 exam: 50 per cent weightage

Performance in the online quiz: 10 per cent weightage

Participation in science fair (school/district/state and above level in the last 3 years: 2/5/10 per cent weightage

Rank in Olympiad or equivalent (1 to 3 rank in school/district/state and above level in the last 3 years): 2/4/5 per cent weightage

Winners of sports competitions (1 to 3 rank in school/district/state and above level in the last 3 years): 2/4/5 per cent weightage

Scout and Guides/NCC/NSS member in last 3 years: 5 per cent weightage

Studying in Village/Rural schools located in Panchayat areas: 15 per cent weightage.

ISRO will ensure a minimum participation from each state/union territory at its seven centres-

Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun.

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram.

Satish Dhavan Space Center (SDSC) Sriharikota.

U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru.

Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad.

National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad.

North-Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong.

The travel expenditure of the selected students (2nd AC train or AC bus fare from the nearest railway station or bus terminal will be reimbursed, ISRO said.

Students will have to produce the original travel tickets for reimbursement of the travel fare.

The course material, lodging and boarding etc., during the entire course will be borne by ISRO.

For more details, visit the official website.