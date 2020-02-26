e-paper
Jammu Kashmir govt signs MoU with IITs, IISERs for internship for students

During the internship the students will be working on cutting edge research in the field of Science and Technology under the guidance of Faculties from these premier institutions.

education Updated: Feb 26, 2020 09:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
J&K government has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) with four IlTs and three IISERs for two months internship of 500 final year students undertaking professional courses and pursuing Science streams in the colleges of J&K for the academic session 2020-21.

The objective of the MoUs, which was signed in New Delhi by Secretary Higher Education Department J&K Talat Parvez along with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is to provide internship opportunity to students of J&K for empowering, inspiring and enhancing their employability.

During the internship the students will be working on cutting edge research in the field of Science and Technology under the guidance of Faculties from these premier institutions.

Students from any of the Science and Engineering disciplines of Under Graduate and Post Graduate Programs are eligible to apply.

MoUs in respect of IIT Guwahati, IIT Ropar, IIT Pune, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IISER Orrisa, IISER Pune and IISER Kolkata were signed under the presence of Union Minister for MHRD.

Under this unique first of a kind internship initiative, the travelling expenses of students will be funded by MHRD through AICTE while the hostel and tuition expenses will be borne by host institutions.

The applications will be invited online for merit based selection from all colleges and shortlists prepared by April 15, 2020.

The training scheduled to commence on May 15 to July 15, 2020 and for a month in December 2020. Furthermore IITs and IISER institutes are likely to extend similar offer to help J&amp;K Higher Education to provide much needed exposure to quality enhancement and research opportunities in latest technologies.

