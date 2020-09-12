e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Main 2020 Topper: L Gokulnath from Noida becomes UP topper with 99.99 percentile

JEE Main 2020 Topper: L Gokulnath from Noida becomes UP topper with 99.99 percentile

JEE Main 2020 Toppers: He said a delayed examination due to the pandemic allowed many students extra time to prepare on weak topics.

education Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:23 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Noida boy L Gokulnath emerged as the UP topper in the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Main 2020.
Noida boy L Gokulnath emerged as the UP topper in the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Main 2020.
         

JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Noida boy L Gokulnath emerged as the state topper in the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Main 2020, the result of which was declared on late Friday night. His final score sheet reads 99.9993050 percentile, a fraction short of a perfect 100. He was the state topper in the JEE Main held in January this year as well. JEE Main is a national level engineering entrance exam.

Follow JEE Main Results 2020 live updates

“Amid Covid times, there’s something to cheer about. I am happy to emerge as the state topper. JEE Main exam held in September was a little tricky as compared to the January examination. The bigger challenge is to crack JEE Advanced examination that will determine which IIT will give me admission,” he said.

Also Read: JEE Mains Results 2020 declared, 24 candidates score 100 percentile

“Took all the precautionary measures to protect myself from the virus as Noida was the worst hit in March and April,” said this passout from Somerville School, Noida. Gokulnath got 98.8% marks in CBSE Class 12 with 100 in maths, chemistry, computer science and 99 in physics.  

He said a delayed examination due to the pandemic allowed many students extra time to prepare on weak topics.

“I am returning to my studies with a renewed focus as I do not want to leave any stone unturned before the JEE Advanced,” said Gokulnath, who had been eyeing 100 percentile in JEE Main.

Also Read: JEE Main Results 2020 announced, 23 boys and one girl score 100 percentile

“Pondering over it will not help my cause. I would try to achieve 100 percentile in my upcoming exams,” said Gokulnath, adding that he was looking forward to study computer sciences at one of the top IITs.

“I feel relieved. I am more focused on JEE Advanced rather than celebrating this success” he said.

Eight students from Telangana, five from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, and three from Andhra Pradesh were among 24 who scored the perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) exam held from September 1 to 6 amid stringent precautions due to Covid-19 pandemic.

