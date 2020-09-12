JEE Main 2020 Topper: L Gokulnath from Noida becomes UP topper with 99.99 percentile

education

JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Noida boy L Gokulnath emerged as the state topper in the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Main 2020, the result of which was declared on late Friday night. His final score sheet reads 99.9993050 percentile, a fraction short of a perfect 100. He was the state topper in the JEE Main held in January this year as well. JEE Main is a national level engineering entrance exam.

“Amid Covid times, there’s something to cheer about. I am happy to emerge as the state topper. JEE Main exam held in September was a little tricky as compared to the January examination. The bigger challenge is to crack JEE Advanced examination that will determine which IIT will give me admission,” he said.

“Took all the precautionary measures to protect myself from the virus as Noida was the worst hit in March and April,” said this passout from Somerville School, Noida. Gokulnath got 98.8% marks in CBSE Class 12 with 100 in maths, chemistry, computer science and 99 in physics.

He said a delayed examination due to the pandemic allowed many students extra time to prepare on weak topics.

“I am returning to my studies with a renewed focus as I do not want to leave any stone unturned before the JEE Advanced,” said Gokulnath, who had been eyeing 100 percentile in JEE Main.

“Pondering over it will not help my cause. I would try to achieve 100 percentile in my upcoming exams,” said Gokulnath, adding that he was looking forward to study computer sciences at one of the top IITs.

“I feel relieved. I am more focused on JEE Advanced rather than celebrating this success” he said.

Eight students from Telangana, five from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, and three from Andhra Pradesh were among 24 who scored the perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) exam held from September 1 to 6 amid stringent precautions due to Covid-19 pandemic.