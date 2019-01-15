JEE Main Answer Key 2019: Challenge, raise objections before January 17, here’s the step by step guide

JEE Main 2019 answer key can now be challenged online. The JEE Main Answer key that was released on January 14 can be challenged from today January 15 to January 17 at jeemain.nic.in

The window was thrown open on January 15 to raise objections against questions, answers or options.

Candidates will have to pay a sum of RS 1000 per answer challenged.

Check the step by step guide to raise objections on JEE Main 2019 answer key here:

1. Visit the official website https://jeemain.nic.in

2. Click on ‘Challenge Answer Key’ link available on the homepage.

3. Login with your application number and date of birth or application number and

Password and enter security pin as displayed and click on Login.

4. Click ‘Challenge Answer Key’.

5. You will see 90 Questions IDs for Paper I (Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics) and 80

Questions IDs for Paper II (Mathematics/Aptitude Test).

6. The Option ID under the column ‘Correct Option (s)’ stands for the correct Answer to be used by

NTA.

7. If you wish to challenge this option, you may choose anyone or more than one of the Option ID

(s) given in the next four columns by clicking the check box .

8. After clicking your desired Option ID (s), both for Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics for paper I

and Mathematics/Aptitude test for Paper II scroll down, click ‘Save your Claims’ and move

to next screen.

9. You will see a display of all the Option ID (s) you have challenged.

10. You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload

(all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

11. Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay Fee’.

12. You will find a screen displaying your challenges.

13. Kindly pay the processing fee by clicking on ‘Click here to Pay Fee’.

14. Select Mode of Payment and Pay your processing fee @ Rs.1,000/- for each question challenged.

Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

In case your challenge is found correct, your processing fee will be refunded in the same

Here’s the official notification.

