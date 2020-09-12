JEE Main Result 2020 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download scorecard

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:22 IST

JEE Main Results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020 on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have taken JEE Main 2020, can check their results by visting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, and logging in by using their application ID/Roll number and password.

NTA had conducted the JEE Mains 2020 from September 1 to 6, 2020 amid growing coronavirus cases in the country. However, strict protocols were followed and all possible precautionary measures were taken to prevent the candidates from getting infected. The exams were conducted across 660 centres across India.

Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that out of the 8.58 lakh candidates, who had registered for the JEE (Main) exam, 6.35 lakh candidates appeared in the test.

How to check JEE Mains 2020 results:

1) Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”

3) A new page will appear on the screen

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) The JEE Main results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6) Download the results and take its printout for future reference.

How to check NTA JEE Main Result 2020 on smartphone:

Open google chrome or any other browser on your smartphone

In the address bar, type the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘JEE Main April/ September Result 2020’

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials

Your JEE Main Scorecard will be displayed on your mobile screen