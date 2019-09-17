Kids coming to this govt school neatly dressed get smiley badges.

education

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:54 IST

On PM Narendra Modi’s birthday eve, a government-run primary school in his constituency Varanasi came up with an innovative idea to give smiley as a badge to its students who come neatly dressed in complete uniform, well combed and wearing black polished shoe.

In the morning assembly, teachers at government-run primary school at Sairagopalpur in Pindra block check all students and select two of them who are neatly dressed.

“Class 5 teacher Preeti Sonkar identified two students and honoured them with badges. As an incentive, they were made class representative for the day. Another teacher, Siddharth Nath Singh felicitated those students who did their class work neatly. Our teachers are trying to bring home the point that as healthy body resides in healthy mind similarly neatly covered text books will compel you to read the book again and again,” reads a facebook post by school headmaster Manoj Kumar Singh.

On Tuesday, Ritesh Kumar and Sneha Kumari, both class 5 students, were excited when they were given smiley badges for coming to school in neat uniform with their necktie on. “It was good to get honoured for a good cause. Today we bagged the honour, tomorrow someone else will get it,” the duo said.

Two other students Vidya Singh and Himanshu Gupta won badges on Monday. They too said it was a nice gesture by the school.

When contacted, director basic education Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said he too had come to know about the initiative carried out by the government school in Varanasi. “It was heartening to see that our teachers are trying different things to make learning joyful and to bring happiness for students,” he said.

“This model can be replicated in other government schools as it hardly involves any money. And the desired outcome is stupendous. This will encourage students to come clean to school. We are looking into many other best practices being introduced by the schools,” the director said.

“The initiative will promote a sense of belonging among the students. They will be established as role models. It will act as a spark and will remain etched in their memory all their life,” he added.

“A model English medium primary school in Kashi Vidyapeeth Varanasi honours students for 100 per cent attendance every month by giving them colourful ribbon,” said Sarita Rai, a teacher at the school.

The department feels this model can also be replicated.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 17:54 IST