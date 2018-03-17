Lucknow girl tops in International Benchmark Test, secures 100 percentile in English

At 13, Anahita Singh of Class 8 decided to test her command over English by appearing in the International Benchmark Test (IBT) and brought laurels to the country by securing the top position in English scoring 100 percentile. The examination was held in November last year and the results were announced early this week.

Anahita is a student of Cambridge section of City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar Campus II.

IBT is an internationally administered programme of assessments with tests appropriate for grades 3 to 10 in subjects like English, Mathematics, Science and Arabic Language (A and B). The test is organised by the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) once a year in many countries. In India, over 50,000 students took the IBT.

“Anahita has topped in all five skills of English language that includes comprehension, grammar, punctuation, spelling and vocabulary by achieving 100th percentile in the IBT,” said senior principal Manjit Batra who awarded her a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

“I aspire to join the Indian Foreign Services. Getting a 100 percentile in the IBT was a lovely surprise. It has helped me realise my love for English and will surely aid me in my goal of becoming a diplomat,” said Anahita.

On her preparation for this exam, Anahita said, “I have always believed that olympiads or exams are not for mugging up facts and pouring them out on paper. Rather, they help you analyse your position vis-à-vis peers. So, I never had a ‘preparation method’ for this exam. I simply kept learning, with the intention of learning and not performing, and hence giving the IBT paper came naturally to me. My parents supported me with love and care and kept me well-motivated through appreciation.”