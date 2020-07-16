e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2020: Girls outshine boys in MSBSHSE HSC exams

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2020: Girls outshine boys in MSBSHSE HSC exams

Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020: Students of class 12 who have appeared in the MSBSHSE class 12 examination can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in

education Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020.
Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020.(HT file)
         

Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board examination. This year 90.66% of regular students have passed the examination.

Follow Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020 live updates

A total of 14,13,687 students appeared in the MSBSHSE HSC examination in 2020, out of which, 12,81712 students cleared the examination. Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.88, while the pass percentage of boys is 88.04%.

Also Read: Maharashtra 12th Result 2020: MSBSHSE Board HSC Result declared at mahresult.nic.in

In the Science stream, 96.93% of students have passed. In Commerce and Vocational stream 91.27% and 86.07% of students have passed respectively. In Arts stream 82.63% of students have cleared the exam.

Also Read: MSBSHSE Board 12th results today: When and where to check Maharashtra HSC results online

Konkan region recorded the highest pass percentage in the Maharashtra HSC examination, with 95.89% of students passing the examination. The lowest pass percentage has been recorded by Aurangabad region where 88.18% of students have passed.

Also Read: Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020: Check MSBSHSE HSC results on these websites

Students who have appeared in the MSBSHSE class 12 examination can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 declared: Here’s direct link to check MSBSHSE Board class 12 marks

Here’s a direct link to check the results.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC results 2020:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The Maharashtra HSC result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

Students can also check their Maharashtra HSC examination from the following website:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra/, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

tags
top news
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In