Home / Education / Maharashtra govt approves SOPs on online learning, reopening of schools

Maharashtra govt approves SOPs on online learning, reopening of schools

The Maharashtra government on Monday approved a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to reopen schools and regulate online learning which was submitted by the education department on June 12

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 15:40 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The Maharashtra government on Monday approved a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to reopen schools and regulate online learning which was submitted by the education department on June 12
The Maharashtra government on Monday approved a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to reopen schools and regulate online learning which was submitted by the education department on June 12(HT file)
         

The Maharashtra government on Monday approved a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to reopen schools and regulate online learning which was submitted by the education department on June 12. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approved the SOPs in a meeting conducted with state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday morning.

As per the SOPs, the new academic year for students across the state would begin from June 15 and schools would begin imparting online learning to students for the first few months. The number of hours will be set for schools to conduct online classes for each standard. For instance, students of Class 3-5 can only be asked to sit for upto an hour a day, Class 6-8 can be asked to attend upto 2 hours a day and Class 9-12 can be held for a maximum of 3 hours a day. There will be no online learning for students upto Class 2. Schools would also have to ensure that students are given enough breaks between two classes.

In addition, the department plans to initiate phase wise reopening of schools in areas where there has not been a single Covid case for at least a month from July. Schools can first start Classes 9,10 and 12 in July followed by Classes 6-8 from August and Classes 1-5 from September. Final decision of starting schools even in such areas would rest with the local administration as per the SOPs. Until schools are asked to reopen, they should conduct online education only.

