NABARD office attendant main admit card released, direct link here
NABARD office attendant main exam admit card has been released. The main exam will be held on March 14. Check direct link to download call letter.education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:20 IST
National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for online main exam for recruitment of office attendant. NABARD had declared the prelims result on February 28. Candidates who have passed the prelims exam can download the admit card online at nabard.org.
The recruitment is being done against 73 vacancies of office attendants in NABARD. The prelims exam was conducted on February 4. Now, the main exam will be conducted on March 14.
The NABARD office attendant main paper consists of 150 questions from English language, general awareness, numerical ability and reasoning paper.The exam will be of two hours.
How to download NABARD Office Attendant admit card:
Visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org
Under What’s New section, click on the link that reads ‘Office Attendant Main exam admit card’
A new page will open
Click on the admit card link
Key in your login credentials
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out
Direct link to download admit card