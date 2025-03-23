21-year-old female student dies by suicide in Bihar's Sheohar, students stage protest demanding fair investigation

A girl student of Government Engineering College in Bihar's Sheohar allegedly died by suicide, said officials on Saturday. The deceased was a final year student of engineering and a resident of Muzaffarpur district. (Representational image)

The deceased (21) was a final year student of engineering and a resident of Muzaffarpur district.

According to the police, she hanged herself from a fan in her girls' hostel room on Saturday. As soon as the college administration came to know about the incident, they informed the district administration after which a team of police and doctors went to the spot.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the mortuary for further medical procedures.

After the incident, students of the college staged a protest in the premises of the college, demanding a fair investigation in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police of Sheohar, Shailesh Kumar Sinha, stated that they received information about the incident on Saturday at around 8 pm.

A team of police and doctors had immediately reached to the spot after receiving the information, the official stated.

"We received information at around 8 pm that a student had died. The police and a team of doctors reached here, and it seemed to be a suicide prima facie. We will also speak to family members, and further investigation will be carried out," Sinha told ANI.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, the family of the victim arrived at the college late at night on Saturday.

The father of the deceased, Tarakeshwar Prasad Shahi, has demanded a fair investigation into the case.

An investigation is underway into the matter.

Further details awaited.