AICTE, BPRD launch national hackathon KAVACH-2023

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) on February 16 launched a national level hackathon, KAVACH-2023, to identify innovative ideas and technological solutions for cyber security and cybercrime challenges of the 21st century.

Addressing media, AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam, said that KAVACH-2023 is a unique kind of national hackathon to find ideas and technological solutions for addressing the cyber security and cybercrime challenges faced by Law Enforcement Agencies and common citizens.

Speaking the occasion, Balaji Srivastava, Director General of BPR&D, said that it will be a 36-hours long event, during which youth from educational institutions across the country and registered start-ups will participate to find robust, secure and effective technological solutions for cyber security by using their technical expertise & innovative skills. It will advance the blockage of cyber security crimes with a robust system monitoring and safety provisions, he added.

Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman, AICTE, informed that KAVACH-2023 will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the problem statements, grouped into various buckets such as Fake News/social media, Dark web, Women safety, Phishing Detection, Video analytics/CCTV, Obscene Content Detection, Spam Alert, and Malware Analysis/Digital Forensics will be posed to the public.

Willing participants are expected to develop digital solutions for the statements using robust technologies like Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, etc. and submit their concepts on the portal of Kavach-2023, he added.