ARIIA Rankings 2021: IIT Madras topped, check complete rank list here

ARIIA Rankings 2021 has been released. IIT Madras has topped the list. Check the complete rank list through the direct link given below. 
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ministry of Education has released ARIIA Rankings 2021 on December 30, 2021. IIT Madras has topped the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements list, followed by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi. The complete rank list can be checked by all the institutes and others on the official site of ARIIA on aria.gov.in. 

This year, ARIIA 2021 saw unprecedented participation as compared to earlier two editions. Out of total of 3551 HEIs registered, 1438 institutions (including all IITs, NITs, IISc, etc.) participated which is more than double as compared to 2nd edition and approximately 4 times as compared to the first edition.

The rankings were made under two categories- Technical and Non-Technical. The technical category included 5 sub-categories- CFTIs, Central University, & Institute of National Importance, State University & Deemed University (Govt. & Govt. Aided), Govt. College/Institution (Govt. & Govt. Aided), University & Deemed University (Self-Finance/Private) and Private College/Institute (Self-Finance/Private). The non technical category included two sub-categories- CFIs/Central University/Institute of National Importance (Non-Technical) and General (Non-Technical). 

ARIIA Rankings 2021: Institute of National Importance rank list

Under the Technical category, Institute of National Importance rank list is given below. 

Rank Name of the Institute
1IIT Madras
2IIT Bombay
3IIT Delhi
4IIT Kanpur
5IIT Roorkee
6IISc
7IIT Hyderabad 
8IIT Kharagpur 
9NIT Calicut
10MNNIT 

The rank list has been prepared after multiple stages of screening and validation evaluation as per the ARIIA framework and guideline developed by the evaluation committee.

