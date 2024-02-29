BITS Pilani bags SATHI Project along with cluster partners, plans to set up advanced research facilities in Pilani

BITS Pilani has been awarded the SATHI (Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute) project along with its cluster partners by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. Through SATHI project will create a sophisticated instrument facility in Pilani spanning various fields of engineering and sciences, including material sciences, device manufacturing and development, and biopharmaceuticals, along with its cluster partners. (Image Courtesy BITS Pilani)

According to a press release issued by the institution, the achievement comes with a grant of Rs. 60 crores over the next four years, aimed at setting up advanced research facilities at the institute.

The funding will witness BITS Pilani create a sophisticated instrument facility in Pilani spanning various fields of engineering and sciences, including material sciences, device manufacturing and development, and biopharmaceuticals.

This will be done in collaboration with the cluster partners that include the Council of Scientific And Industrial Research–Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute Pilani, Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, JK Lakshmipat University Jaipur, Vivekananda Global University Jaipur, and LNM Institute of Information Technology Jaipur.

The release stated that the instrument facility will offer researchers and students not just in Rajasthan but institutions across the country access to state-of-the-art equipment and resources aimed at promoting innovation and excellence in scientific research.

Prof Ramgopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani congratulated the faculty team for “putting together a compelling proposal that stood out among over 35 competing institutions.”

“BITS Pilani will strive to participate and lead such national initiatives and help the nation in achieving the dream of Viksit Bharat, Prof Rao said.

BITS Pilani Director Prof Sudhir Kumar Barai pointed out that the selection of the institution for the SATHI project reflects its prowess in research and development, adding that the grant will enable the institution to establish world-class research facilities, furthering the mission to drive innovation and academic excellence.

