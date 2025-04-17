Menu Explore
CBSE organises CUET Orientation Program for principals, counsellors across India, check details here

ANI | , New Delhi
Apr 17, 2025 08:31 PM IST

As per CBSE, this initiative aimed to update educators on the evolving landscape of higher education admissions, with a special emphasis on the CUET-UG. 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised an offline CUET Orientation Program at the CBSE Integrated Office in Delhi's Dwarka on Thursday.

The CBSE said that the event witnessed an enthusiastic participation from over 450 school principals and counsellors representing CBSE-affiliated schools across 26 cities in 10 states, along with a counsellor from the Indian School Al Ghubra, Muscat, Oman.
The CBSE said that the event witnessed an enthusiastic participation from over 450 school principals and counsellors representing CBSE-affiliated schools across 26 cities in 10 states, along with a counsellor from the Indian School Al Ghubra, Muscat, Oman.

According to an official release from the CBSE, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 450 school principals and counsellors representing CBSE-affiliated schools across 26 cities in 10 states, along with a counsellor from the Indian School Al Ghubra, Muscat, Oman.

As per the release, this initiative aimed to update educators on the evolving landscape of higher education admissions, with a special emphasis on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG).

The program also served as a collaborative platform to exchange insights into student guidance and career planning, enabling educators to better support students in making informed academic and career decisions.

In his inaugural address, Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, CBSE, underscored the need for educators to remain updated on current trends and changes. "It is imperative that school principals and counsellors stay informed to effectively support their students in navigating higher education choices," he said.

Rahul Singh, Chairman, CBSE, acknowledged the stress students face in preparing for multiple entrance examinations.

He emphasised that while the CUET Orientation Program is not a one-size-fits-all solution, it is a significant step in the right direction.

"This initiative is part of CBSE's larger effort to reach schools directly and understand the support students and parents require for holistic development and future-readiness," he added.

He also invited feedback from participants to strengthen such endeavours going forward.

The Orientation Sessions were conducted in the gracious presence of Directors and Senior Officers of the Board and distinguished panellists who provided valuable insights for educators and counsellors. Key presentations were featured.

Meenu Arora, Director of Private Schools at Medhavi Professional Services, kicked off the event by introducing CUET 2025 and highlighting significant changes compared to previous norms.

Following this, Ojsvi Sharma, Career Counsellor at Medhavi, presented an overview of the application process and examination, focusing on university-specific subject requirements. Mr. Thomas John, AVP and HOD, Student and Counsellor Success at Medhavi, elaborated on effective preparation strategies for CUET.

Arora returned to discuss the integration of CUET preparation into the existing CBSE framework using cost-effective resources.

The program concluded with an engaging Q&A session and a structured learning assessment for participants.

387 participants completed the assessment at the end of the session. An impressive 96.5% of respondents rated the program either a 4 or 5 on the scale of 5, while 95.9% affirmed that their questions were satisfactorily answered.

This interactive segment enabled principals and counsellors to clarify their doubts, deepen their understanding and reflecting on their roles in supporting students.

This CBSE CUET Orientation Program marked a vital initiative, reinforcing its commitment to equipping educators with the tools they need to guide students through the complexities of higher education admission processes.

