CBSE to conduct ‘YoungWarrior’ movement to combat COVID-19

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct a new movement named ‘YoungWarrior’ to combat COVID19 across the country. The Board has asked students and teachers of the affiliated schools to participate in this movement to engage 5 million young people to lead action against COVID-19 and impact 50 Million people.

To activate this ‘YoungWarrior’ movement, the Board has collaborated with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, YuWaah-UNICEF, and a multi-stakeholder consortium of over 950 partners. The participants will get a UNICEF certificate on the completion of tasks.

Any student or teacher between the ages of 10 to 30 years can join this movement and safeguard themselves, their families, their communities, and the country. To participate in this movement, type YWA and send it to 96504 14141 or can simply give a missed call to 080-66019225. Soon after joining, participants can motivate 10 or more young people (10-30 yrs) to join the movement and pledge to take action against COVID-19 by posting a message with the phrase 'I am a #youngwarrior' on social media, tagging 5 friends.

This engagement will comprise a series of easy and real-life tasks with the #YoungWarrior earning a certificate for their actions. These actions include promoting access to verified health and essential services, vaccine registration, COVID Appropriate Behaviours, myth-busting etc. These tasks will be hosted in 10 regional languages to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbourhood against COVID-19.