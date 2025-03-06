Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes for advancement in state's education system, holds discussions with professionals

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday apprised about her meeting with education professionals, saying that people associated with schools and the education sector held discussions on several topics. Following her meeting with education professionals on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government intends to advance the education system in the national capital. (File image/PTI)

She said that the government intends to advance the education system in the national capital.

"Delhi's education system should be made such that it is the best in the country, that it is at the level of the country's capital, everybody's cooperation is needed for this," Gupta told reporters.

"Today, many topics were discussed here. People associated with schools, people associated with education expressed their views," she added.

The CM said that such discussions would continue and would be "good" for the budget of Viksit Delhi.

"I think this dialogue will be very good for the budget of developed Delhi. These discussions will continue. This budget will be the budget of the people of Delhi," Gupta said.

Gupta, earlier on Wednesday, said that the budget of Delhi will fulfil the expectations of people and for this purpose she will herself meet woman, families, youth and professionals from different sectors.

Addressing a press conference, CM Gupta said, "I will go and meet sisters and families in slum areas, I will talk to them regarding the expectations they have from this govt. Discussions will be held with youths and professionals from different sectors. The budget of Delhi will fulfil the expectations of people."

On Monday, The Chief Minister said that the Budget for 'Viksit Delhi' will be presented in the Assembly between March 24 and 26, in which the government will strive to take suggestions from all sections of the society.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that the budget will be a 'Viksit Delhi' budget, prioritizing Delhi's development.

"The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26. The government will strive to take all sections of society along for the development of Delhi, incorporating their suggestions," the Chief Minister said.

Gupta said, "Financial assistance for women, expansion of health services, promoting public transport, reducing pollution, cleaning the Yamuna, employment, welfare of senior citizens, and other important issues were part of our manifesto. Our aim now is to take into account the priorities of the people of Delhi and prepare the budget outline accordingly."

"Instructions have been given to officials of all departments to include the suggestions of all stakeholders to increase public participation and incorporate them into the budget. To facilitate this, an email (ViksitDelhiBudget_25@delhi.gov.in) and WhatsApp number (999962025) have been launched, allowing any citizen of Delhi to submit their suggestions," the Delhi Chief minister added.